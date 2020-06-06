DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DTEA opened at $1.40 on Thursday. DavidsTea has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

