Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,662 shares of company stock valued at $149,270. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

