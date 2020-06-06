Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 154475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSGX. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

