Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSGX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,327,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,805,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $9,136,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.