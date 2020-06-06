Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.08 ($5.91).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEZ shares. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of ETR DEZ opened at €4.32 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.44. The company has a market cap of $439.70 million and a PE ratio of 24.56. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

