Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.