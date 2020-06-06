Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) vs. Veritec (NYSE:VRTC) Critical Contrast

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -33.10% -1.70% Veritec -135.63% N/A -348.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Veritec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Veritec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Veritec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 272.80 Veritec $310,000.00 6.41 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritec.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Veritec on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and provision of related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment. Additionally, the company offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

