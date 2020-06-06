Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) versus ARC Resources (NASDAQ:AETUF) Head-To-Head Survey

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -1.05% 7.03% 4.52% ARC Resources -48.33% 2.83% 1.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 2.08 $240.00 million $6.93 7.53 ARC Resources $792.18 million 1.95 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamondback Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 5 21 0 2.81 ARC Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $69.23, suggesting a potential upside of 32.60%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.69%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Diamondback Energy pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats ARC Resources on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

