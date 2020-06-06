DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,990 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.83% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $59,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $34,141,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after purchasing an additional 937,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 688,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 453,423 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.