Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 224,005 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,191,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

