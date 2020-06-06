Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2,021.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

