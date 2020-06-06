Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

