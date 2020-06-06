Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

