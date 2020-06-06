Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.26

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 55300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a market cap of $153.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05.

Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.