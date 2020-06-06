DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter acquired 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

