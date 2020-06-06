Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

