Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.48% of Dynex Capital worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2,519.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,817. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dynex Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 118.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

