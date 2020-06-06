Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading Up 8.2%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.63, approximately 7,777 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EKSO shares. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

