El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,857,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth $13,384,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $12,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 233.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,196,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,347,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.38. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

