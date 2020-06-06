Elaine Gangeri Sells 1,197 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Elaine Gangeri sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $65,021.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elaine Gangeri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anterix alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Elaine Gangeri sold 604 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $31,867.04.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Anterix Inc has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,421 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter worth $30,981,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $9,976,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.