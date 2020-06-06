Elaine Gangeri Sells 604 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Elaine Gangeri sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $31,867.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,685.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elaine Gangeri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Elaine Gangeri sold 1,197 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $65,021.04.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Anterix Inc has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

