Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

ELAN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,187.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

