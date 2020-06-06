Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Electrolux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electrolux will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

