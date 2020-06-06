Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

EBS stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,937. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

