Enrique Lores Purchases 13,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00.

HPQ opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HP by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,692,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 637,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.