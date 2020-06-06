Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 80.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $16.48 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

