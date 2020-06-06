Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $734,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of PDC Energy worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

