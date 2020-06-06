Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Apache by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Apache by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

