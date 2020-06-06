Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $911.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

