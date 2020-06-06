Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

ENZ opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

