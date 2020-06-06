Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,836 World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in World Fuel Services by 787.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.