Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,971 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $21,992,037.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,759,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,049,552 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

