Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

