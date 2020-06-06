Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

