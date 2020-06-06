Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNX. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Luminex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

