Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $45.38 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

