Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $168.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

