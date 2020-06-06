Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,513.75 and a beta of 2.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

