Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Overstock.com worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,066 shares in the company, valued at $277,454.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,699 shares of company stock valued at $202,760. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Overstock.com stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Overstock.com Inc has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.