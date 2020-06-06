Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

