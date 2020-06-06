Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of MBIN opened at $19.35 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $522.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

