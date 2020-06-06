Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,409 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,872,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

