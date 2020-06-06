Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,521 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 101,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

