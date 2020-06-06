Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

