Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after buying an additional 632,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 869,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

