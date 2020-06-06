Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

