Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.2783 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 65.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on KOF shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

