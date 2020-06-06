Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,118 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 198,515 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander SA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

