Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

