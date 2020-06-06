Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $64.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

